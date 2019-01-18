Celebrate Sooty’s 70th birthday at Hamilton Town House

Following an exciting 2018 in which Sooty celebrated his 70th birthday, the nation’s favourite magic bear has announced he’ll be joined by Sweep, Soo and his TV pal Richard Cadell for a new spring 2019 theatre tour of Sooty’s Magic Show.

And the friends will be stopping off at Town House, Hamilton, for two shows, on Friday, April 12, at 11am and 2.30pm.

Sooty was very busy in 2018 – celebrating his 70th birthday last year, saw him put out a new series of The Sooty Show on ITVBe, putting on a huge birthday celebration on Blackpool Pier in July and then performing with Sweep for Prince Charles (who also celebrated his 70th birthday in 2018).

Sooty can’t wait to get back to doing what he loves the most this spring – performing in theatres for children up and down the country.

Sooty’s Magic Show will amaze you with impossible tricks – be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage! With special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, Sooty’s Magic Show is set to be a spectacular treat for the whole family – and even includes a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

In July 2018, Sooty celebrated 70 years of entertaining children by heading back to Blackpool North Pier, where Sooty was discovered, to host a free birthday party and celebrate in style.

His birthday celebrations continued into September with Sooty and the gang’s announcement of a new television series on ITVBe. This marked 50 years since The Sooty Show first appeared on ITV in 1968. The new episodes saw Sooty, Sweep and Soo enjoying a whole host of different adventures and included top celebrity cameos from Peter Andre, Lisa Riley, John Challis and Steps star Faye Tozer.

Then in November, Sooty joined HRH Prince Charles to celebrate his 70th birthday, joining a host of magicians and comedians at the London Palladium as part of ITV’s ‘We Are Most Amused and Amazed’ in aid of The Prince’s Trust Charity.

For more information and tickets to see Sooty’s Magic Show at Town House, Hamilton, see the Sooty Show website