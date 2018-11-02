Christmas starts early at Airdrie Town Hall with JJ Gilmour’s Jinky Bells show

Christmas is coming early this year at Airdrie Town Hall as JJ Gilmour returns to North Lanarkshire for his annual festive show Jinky Bells, on Saturday, December 1.

Internationally acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter JJ Gilmour made his recording debut in 1989 with The Silencers, one of Scotland’s top bands, who enjoyed huge success throughout Europe.

As a naturally gifted musician, he first joined the band as a backing vocalist and later seamlessly progressing to lead vocalist.

Seven action-packed years of gigging and recording ensued during which The Silencers had gold albums, sold over half a million records for BMG/RCA, headlined major rock festivals and were regulars on hit TV shows across Europe.

However, all good things must come to an end and after this successful period with the band, JJ decided to take on a new challenge and embarked upon a solo career.

With a number of critically acclaimed solo albums under his belt, JJ has a wealth of material to choose from – songs with a melancholic edge along with his hilarious, irreverent in-between comedic banter.

Tickets are available online at culturenl.co.uk or at the box office on 01698 403120.