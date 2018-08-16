CJ recreates the iconic style and sound of the King of Pop

Michael Jackson was one of the most influential artists of all time, with many of today’s artists having been inspired by his iconic style.

Now there’s a chance to relive his music in Jackson Live in Concert at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, on Thursday, September 20.

The show, presented by Sweeney Entertainments, brings the hugely talented ‘CJ’ to the stage, recreating the Michael Jackson experience with his stunning renditions of all his favourite songs.

Jackson’s career spanned nearly five decades, and he was continually at the forefront of popular music.

CJ is one of the most experienced, dedicated and well-respected Michael Jackson tribute artists, and he perfectly captures the electrifying energy of Michael’s live performances. He’s got the look, the moonwalk ... and the voice!

His renditions of Thriller, Beat it and Billie Jean are sensational.

CJ is joined on the stage by his band and dancers who work their way through all the hits in this accurate and exciting tribute to the King of Pop!

Julie Sweeney, co-founder of Sweeney Entertainments, said: “This phenomenal concert show, headlined by the sensational ‘CJ’, offers a 100 per cent live Michael Jackson experience. Showcasing timeless songs, still known and loved across the world, CJ with his band and dancers bring a faithful reproduction of a Michael Jackson concert to each and every performance.”

For tickets to see Jackson Live in Concert at the King’s Theatre, see the website www.atgtickets.com/shows.