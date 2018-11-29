Comedian Stewart Francis plays Motherwell before heading off Into the Punset ...

Star of Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Crackerjack, Stewart Francis has embarked on a new show, in this, his last tour ever.

See him at Motherwell Concert Hall before he heads off ... Into the Punset.

This is Stewart’s final stand-up tour – and so full houses are expected up and down the country, and not a dry eye within them. Brace yourself, it could get very emotional ...

Winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe – ‘You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks’ – this hugely successful one liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade, thanks to his perfectly crafted gags and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

Now it’s time to sit back and enjoy, for the last time, his excellent jokes in his farewell tour.

Stewart has received international acclaim in the US and his native Canada, as well as here in the UK and Ireland.

Amongst the shows he has appeared on are BBC’s Mock The week, Live At The Apollo, Celebrity Mastermind and Not Going Out, Dave’s One Night Stand, and C4’s 8 Out Of Ten Cats.

He’s been described by Craig Ferguson, of the CBS Late Late Show, as “one of the funniest comedians in the world”.

Following this final tour, Stewart will officially retire from stand-up to pursue his first love of being a cartoonist.

He released his first book of illustrations, Pun Direction, in 2013.

It was billed as a collection of ‘500 jokes, 30 cartoons and one recipe’.

Stewart Francis brings his farewell tour, Into the Punset, to Motherwell Concert Hall on Saturday, December 1, at 8pm.

Tickets are available online at www.livenation.co.uk or through the Motherwell Concert Hall’s website culturenl.co.uk

For more information and details of further tour dates, see Stewart’s website www.stewartfrancis.com