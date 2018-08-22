Crowds turn out for the crowning of Queen Chloe

Hundreds of people turned out for this year’s Carbrain Gala Day within the grounds of St Margaret of Scotland Primary.

Carbrain Primary pupil Chloe Chalmers was crowned gala queen by Billy Lees of Cumbernauld Community Forum, supported by princesses Bonnie Kelly from St Margaret of Scotland Primary and Emma Burnside from Woodlands Primary.

Anya Piotrowska (11) tastes some of the cakes from the Kinship Carers Group

The audience was treated to the live entertainment including Carbrain Primary pupil Aimee Bryceland, Irene Baillie, The Bill, Human Renegade on the stage and XS Tae Kwon Do put on a display.

Airsoft, stalls and side shows joined the fire and police services outside, while inside were more stalls, tombolas, tasty treats, chuck a duck at Councillor William Goldie and a scavenger hunt.

The organisers would like to thank North Lanarkshire Council which provided the main funding for the day and their other sponsors Sanctuary Scotland, Bar Yellow, Cumbernauld FM and The Centre Cumbernauld for supporting the event.

Singer Irene Bailey

The huge crowds had no fear bad weather would ruin the day