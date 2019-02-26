Cumbernauld-born singer returns as one of the 100 as All Together Now is back

Cumbernauld-born singer Leona Skimming returns as one of the 100 for the new series of All Together Now which starts on BBC1 on Saturday.

Leona (37) was previously a member of girl group Lemonescent, who hit the top 40 three times in 2003 and 2004.

The show, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett, sees hopefuls sing in front of 100 music experts and singers from across the UK.

If any of them like the performance, they stand up and sing along. The more of the 100 who join in, the higher the score, and at end of the series, one act will walk away with £50,000.

Last year’s winner Michael Rice will represent the UK at Eurovision.

Leona said: “It’s a massive pressure making the right decision and not an easy job we have. We could change someone’s life.”

Since leaving Lemonescent in 2004 Leona has had a successful career in musicals, has toured as a classical crossover singer and now produces acts and bands with Leona Marie Entertainment.