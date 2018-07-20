Cumbernauld dad builds a 3ft-long Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer using Lego

A creative Cumbernauld dad-of-two has built a 3ft long Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer - entirely out of Lego.

Bar manager Graeme Wells constructed the popular Scottish biscuit to showcase at the UK’s biggest Lego exposition, BrickLive.

The 37-year-old’s chocolate wafer sat alongside his Lego banners for Irn-Bru and Tennants lager as he brought a Scottish twist at the exhibition in the SEC.

BrickLive returned to Glasgow yesterday (Thursday) - following the success of its debut last year - and will run until Sunday.

Graeme said: “I build anything that comes into my head. I love being creative and I like to try new things as well.

“Doing all of this can be time-consuming but it’s great fun because the family gets involved too.

“I wanted to do something that was Scottish since we are in Glasgow.

“So when I saw the Caramel Wafer and the Irn Bru around the city, I knew it would be a good idea.”

It only took Lego lover Graeme two days to make the construction.

He added: “Things like this don’t take me long to do, they are easy to do.

“I needed to bring a Scottish element to this show.

“I want to make people smile a bit and what more than bringing something that relates to our lifestyle.

“It means a lot for people to appreciate my work which I love doing this in my spare time.”

For more information about BrickLive visit http://bricklive.co.uk/bricklive-glasgow-2018.