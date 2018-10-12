Do you have a special skill worthy of Britain’s Got Talent?

The nation’s favourite talent show is hitting the road once again on its search to find talented acts for the new series.

This year, the Britain’s Got Talent team heading to the Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow from 11am-4pm on Saturday, October 20, and the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Centre in Edinburgh from 11am-4pm on Saturday, October 13.

If you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, now is the time to show what you’ve got. Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2019.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent – all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animal stars.

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2018 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety with, for the first time ever, a comedian winning the show.

“We were left in stitches by runner- up Robert White, we were wiggle wining in the final with Reggae star Donchez Dacres, the incredible acrobats The Giang Brothers left us speechless and the laughs were endless with the hilarious winner the Lost Voice Guy.

“Now, we can’t wait to see what talent you’re ready to bring to the BGT stage in 2019.

“If you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you!”

Following his BGT win, Lee Ridley, also known as the Lost Voice Guy, sold out his entire Edinburgh Fringe run and had to add on extra performances.

In 2019 Lee will be setting out on a UK tour, he is currently writing the second series of his popular Radio 4 sitcom Ability and has been commissioned to write about a book about disability.

Since being crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2017, Tokio Myers has co-produced the Artists for Grenfell charity single in support of The London Community Foundation, has released his debut album Our Generation, the biggest classical crossover of 2017, and won the award for Breakthrough Artist of the year at the Classic BRIT Awards 2018. He’s currently working on new music.