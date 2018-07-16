East 17 request dancers join them on stage at Scotfest

ACH Dance Entertainment joined some chart-topping stars on the stage of this year’s Scotfest music event in Dunfermline.

Amy Hart, Zoe Denholm, Hayley Fleming, Charley Howland and choreographer Amber Howland were invited to dance for Falkirk singer Dionne Hickey and S Club.

They were so impressive that this then led to them being asked to perform with 90s boy band East 17, made up of riginal member Terry Coldwell, Robbie Craig and Terry John.

Amber, from Cumbernauld, said: “After seeing how professional the dancers were I was asked if they could perform during East 17’s last song “It’s Alright” which I said yes to right away!

“With only 20 minutes to make a routine, this was not a problem with having such a creative and diverse team of dancers and was a great surprise to end there ScotFest 2018 experience.”

Earlier the troupe had danced to Dionne Hickey’s songs and some classic Clubland anthems before backing S Club trio Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett and Jo O’Meara for hits including S Club Party and Reach.

Amber runs musical theatre classes at Dunnswood Studios in Wardpark and is also a teacher at the Bernadette Sloan Dance School.

For more information email ach.missamber@yahoo.com.