Faughlin Reservoir appoints its first female manager

A recently opened fishery on the outskirts of Kilsyth has broken with tradition, by appointing its first female manager.

Faughlin Fishery, run as part of the renowned Carron Valley Reservoir fishery, is located just off the Tak-Ma-Doon Road near Kilsyth and offers fishermen - and women, excellent sport on the fly-only loch - managed very efficiently by sportswoman Anne MacInnes.

An angler brings another hard-fighting trout to the net.

Anne previously managed the smaller purpose-built Carbeth Fishery near Milngavie.

She commented: “This is a new challenge for me, and being a much larger, natural style of fishery will take a little time to get to grips with its unique features. That said, I already have some ideas up my sleeve as to how we can improve the facilities in order that the name Faughlin will be as synonymous as that of its sister fishery, Carron Valley Reservoir.

“I am honoured to have been asked to take on the challenge of managing, what is essentially a brand new fishery and want it to become known as a family-friendly location where everyone can come and enjoy a day out.”

An eight-acre unspoilt countryside wilderness dream, where, you can wander to your heart’s content and possibly never bump into another person. You are however likely to be accompanied by curlews, oystercatchers and even the odd buzzard, hawk or osprey.

Fishery manager Anne MacInnes and owner Jimmy Feeney at Faughlin Fishery

The fishery is regularly stocked with rainbow, brown and blue trout to supplement the natural stock levels of wild brown trout, of which there are some belters hidden in the depths. Thus far the record stands at 13.5lb for a wild brownie at Faughlin.

As a new addition to Carron Valley’s business, work is ongoing and will continue over the winter to upgrade the facilities, however, there are two boats available, and five fishing pontoons have been built in the past three months. It is envisaged a further 25 pontoons and a number of shelters will be built over the winter months.

Fishery owner, Jimmy Feeney commented: “I had heard good things about Anne and her style of management over at Carbeth - welcoming, helpful, and a pretty good fly fisher herself. Knowing that, I could see the potential in having someone with fishing in their blood on my team and made the approach - the rest, as they say is history.”

The fishery offers car parking and disabled access, as well as a shelter/cafe offering hot and cold snacks.

For the moment there are no Troutmasters competitions being held, but the plan is to move forward on this front for the future. Club events and competitions are held on a regular basis, so it’s always best to check in advance whether the fishery can accommodate you before making a special trip.

Tuition can be offered by booking in advance at a cost of £15 per hour for a min of two hours.

For further details call: 01324 823698 or check out the website at: www.carronvalley.com