Fundraising appeal to help pay for gala

Carbrain and Hillcrest Community Council has set up a fundraising appealto help pay for this year’s gala day.

Carbrain Gala day will take place on Saturday, August 11, from 11am-3pm at St Margaret of Scotland Primary, sponsored by Bar Yellow in Cumbernauld Town Centre.

This year’s gala queen is Carain Primary pupil Chloe Chambers who will be jouined in the royal party by St Margaret of Scotland Primary pupil Bonnie Kelly and Woodlands Primary pupil Emma Burnside.

The appeal, which aims to raise £1600, can be found by visiting https://localgiving.org/appeal/CarbrainGala18 and will be open until August 17.

A stament by the organising committee said: “Carbrain has high levels of deprivation and suffers from a negative image, we have low levels of community involvement and lack of pride in our community.

“The gala day gives a focus for the community, a day when we can get together and have a sense of pride.

“It also gives local children some of who will not have much to do during the break a day of fun activities before they go back to school

“The cost of the day is about £1600. this will hire the school, cost of a stage, dresses and hire of carriage for the royal party and miscellaneous running costs.

“It will give a community a day in which it can come together and celebrate the positives with in the area.

“It will allow groups that are taking part to identify what is needed within the community.”

So far the appeal has raised over £1100, including a £50 donation from Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald.

He said: “If you can spare a penny or two, I know that it would be much appreciated and would go along way in helping to fund the event.”

If you would like to get involved with the gala day contact the community council through www.facebook.com/CarbrainHillcrestCommunityCouncil.