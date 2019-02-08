Get ready to be delighted and disgusted by Circus of Horrors at Motherwell show

After wowing judges on Britain’s Got Talent, and touring the world, The Circus of Horrors is once again returning to Motherwell Concert Hall, on Sunday, February 24, at 7.30pm for a night of freakishly good fun.

The cast that stormed into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent are back with a show including sword swallowers, cross bow and knife throwing ultra-vixens, flaming hula hooping divas, hair hangers, strong men, whirlwind acrobats, twisted contortionists, sinister aerialists and much more.

With a rock soundscape, dare devil circus acts, and an awesome light show the Circus of Horrors will have you on the edge of your seat ... when not rolling on the floor laughing.

Named the UK’s Top Contemporary Circus, and listed as the number 2 act at this year’s Download Festival, Circus of Horrors has perfected its act over 23 years.

In 2018 alone, the Circus of Horrors tour Poland, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Holland and the UK, in addition to appearances at major festivals such as Download. In October, they performed four shows – one in Italy, one in Germany and one in the UK, as well as the Tulleys Shocktober Fest – and were seen by around 90,000 people.

This year’s Circus of Horrors incarnation is Psycho Asylum, a show which welcomes back familiar faces, with new tricks to stun the crowds.

To book tickets for their performance at Motherwell Concert Hall, call 01698 403120 or visit Culture NL