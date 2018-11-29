Glasgow tour date for Broken Hands following release of new tracks

Canterbury rockers Broken Hands are embarking on a UK this December, kicking off in Glasgow at The Garage (The Attic) on Saturday, December 1.

The band recently signed with Atlantic Records and released two new tracks Friends House and Split In Two These tracks are the first new music from Broken Hands since the release of their acclaimed 2015 debut, Turbulence.

Broken Hands are made up of brothers Dale (lead vocals) and Callum Norton (drums, backing vocals), Jamie Darby (lead guitar), Thomas Ford (bass) and David Hardstone (rhythm guitar, keys), As well as preparing for their tour, the band have been finishing work on their Atlantic Records debut album expected for release in 2019.

Previously, the band have shared stages with everyone from Blur and The Kills, to Black Sabbath and the Rolling Stones.

For tickets and more information visit Broken Hands website