Great day out for gin lovers at new festival

GinFall Festival will bring a mix of gin, cocktails, food and music to Hamilton Town House next month.

On Saturday, June 30, the team behind Social and Cocktail Events will be offering a perfect day out for all gin lovers.

The festival will bring together a large variety of fantastic gins from Scotland and further afield.

All the gin distilleries will be offering samples for attendees to enjoy on the day, plus there will also be Scottish Gin masterclasses, fantastic music and a premium cocktail bar – mixing up fabulous gin cocktails and perfect serves.

Organiser John McIver said: “Having researched the current “gin festival” landscape in Scotland, which has grown significantly over the last 12 months, we saw an opportunity to create a more boutique style gin show, with a blend of quality gins, local food and music, gin masterclasses and premium gin cocktails, created by our own Social and Cocktail mixologists.

“We decided to move away from the typical city locations like Glasgow and Edinburgh as we understand it’s not always ideal for people to have to make their way into the city centre for a show at the weekend.

“We feel there is a massive appetite for an event of this nature in Lanarkshire, and we believe that Hamilton Town House provides and ideal location for a first-class gin festival.

“We have a large variety of gins will be exhibiting at the show, including Caorunn, Arbikie, Makar, Colonsay, Shetland Reel, Silent Pool, Darnleys View, Gin Mare, Lussa, Granite North, Dundee Gin, Persie Gin, to name but a few - it should be a fantastic day!”

The festival will be take place in two sessions – from noon-4pm and from 5-9pm – with tickets costing £15 available by visiting www.socialandcocktail.co.uk/ginfall or on Facebook @ginfallfestival.

We have two pairs of tickets plus a bottle of premium Scottish gin to give away to two lucky readers.

For your chance to win answer the following question and send your entries including name, address and telephone number to Ginfall Competition, c/o Johnston Press, 10-12 Tay Walk, Cumbernauld, G67 1BU.

What type of berry is gin traditionally made with?