Jodie is heading to Glasgow to be a party girl in comedy show

Jodie Prenger will lead the cast in Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh’s groundbreaking comedy classic which wreaks havoc at Theatre Royal, Glasgow, from Monday, February 4, to Saturday, February 9, as part of a UK tour.

The story is set in 1970s suburbia and its heavy mix of free-flowing cocktails, classic disco and cheese and pineapple sticks.

Beverly and husband Laurence are throwing a party for their newlywed neighbours, Tony and Angela. Joining them is highly strung Susan who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter, Abigail. As tensions rise and tempers flare, the sheen of respectability is torn away by the warring couples with hilarious and potentially disastrous consequences.

Mike Leigh’s iconic Abigail’s Party is one of Britain’s most celebrated comedies.

Jodie said: “Abigail’s Party is a true British classic and a real bucket list part for me. I’m thrilled to be involved in something so wonderful. Can’t wait to get started.”

Jodie landed the role of Nancy in Cameron Mackintosh’s revival production of Oliver! at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane after winning BBC 1’s I’d Do Anything. She won the 2010 Whatsonstage Theatregoer’s Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. She then went on to play starring roles in productions of The Lady of The Lake, One Man Two Guvnors, Calamity Jane, Annie, Tell Me On A Sunday and Les Miserables.

Recently, Jodie starred in the one-woman UK tour of Shirley Valentine, and has just finished playing the role of Kelly in the production of Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends on its UK Tour with music written by Nick Lloyd Webber.

