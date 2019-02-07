Jools Holland and his Orchestra to be joined by Eddi Reader for Glasgow gigs

Musical virtuoso Jools Holland and his distinguished Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have announced dates and special guests for their well-renowned autumn/winter UK tour for 2019.

The 32-date tour, now in its 23rd year, includes two nights at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7.

Accompanying Jools with the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on their annual excursion around the UK will be the supremely talented Ruby Turner, with her breath-taking gospel, soul and rhythm and blues vocals; Louise Marshall, with her beautiful soul and jazz tones; and original Squeeze member and powerhouse Gilson Lavis on drums.

In addition, BRIT Award winner Eddi Reader will join Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson from the legendary ska band The Selecter as a special guest in her home town of Glasgow for the SEC Armadillo shows.

Jools has previously described Eddi Reader as “one of my favourite singers of all time”.

Jools and Eddi have been collaborating musically for more than 20 years, with highlights that include their single Waiting Game, which Jools co-wrote with Chris Difford, as well as featuring in the 2009 Richard Linklater film Me and Orson Welles and also the soundtrack.

Eddi also famously harmonised with Annie Lennox whilst touring with the Eurythmics as well as leading vocals in the band Fairground Attraction, reaching the top of the UK charts in 1988 with the single Perfect.

The Selecter, featuring Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, are celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary with an extended European/UK tour that will see them on the road for most of 2019.

Now also joining Jools and the Orchestra on the road, they will be entertaining audiences throughout the country with their energetic live performances, which include the show stoppers On My Radio, Train To Skaville and Too Much Pressure.

With a tremendous collection of Jools tunes and other boogie-woogie classics to choose from, Jools’ tour is set to provide more memorable night outs for audiences which are sure to be up on their feet.

Tickets are are now on sale. For more information, including full tour details, go to Jools’ website www.joolsholland.com