Kilsyth artists boost local charity auction

Local artists including Tom McDonald, Peter Sims and Cathie Correr have submitted work for a special exhibition to support people impacted by the degenerative, neurological condition Huntington’s disease.

Organised by Scottish Huntington’s Association, the only charity in the country working with HD families, the exhibition and auction takes place on Thursday at the Port Gallery in Auchinstarry Marina.

HD is a complex condition with symptoms that typically begin to develop between the ages of 30 and 50. It causes three main groups of symptoms: changes to thinking processes - a type of early onset dementia, loss of muscle control and involuntary movements which lead to loss of speech and swallow along with mental illness.

Those impacted by HD may lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or make decisions and will eventually need 24 hour care.

It is also hereditary with each child of those diagnosed at 50 per cent risk developing the disease. There is currently no cure.

It is estimated there are around 1100 people living with HD in Scotland and up to 6000 potentially at risk.

Provost Jean Jones of North Lanarkshire Council will open the show, which is open to the public and starts at 7pm.