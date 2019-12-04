Lanarkshire big band has hospital appointment

An award-winning Lanarkshire big band is returning to Glasgow’s super hospital for the third Christmas in a row.

The Michael Brawley Big Band will perform at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) on Tuesday, with Michael himself making a rare appearance on home soil for the festive extravaganza.

Trumpet player, Gary Mitchell, said: “The gig at QEUH is always really special for us, it’s lovely to spread some festive cheer for visitors, patients and staff – and this year we have an extra special guest.

“Michael set up the band back in 1995 but left to go abroad and pursue other interests. But we were delighted when we heard he was able to join us on tenor sax for this rare concert, it’s an occasion not to be missed.”

The band will perform within the public Atrium area of the QEUH from 7pm.

Gary said: “The sound in such a huge, open space is wonderful. It can’t fail to lift the spirits.”

The group, which performs solely to raise money for well-meaning and worthy causes, has donated more than £50,000 to charity over the years.

It was set up by Michael to allow Hamilton school leavers to continue to play their chosen instrument but has been run for many years by a committee of band members.

Gary added: “Our set will feature funk and soul hits as well as big band classics.

“But there will be plenty of festive favourites thrown in for good measure.”

The Atrium concert series is part of a two-year animating public spaces through music and exhibitions programme in Glasgow and Clyde hospitals, other performers this season include City Voice Choir and Paisley Opera.