LEGO fans of all ages in for a ‘Braw’ time

LEGO fans, both old and young, are in for a treat as the ‘Braw Brick Show’ returns to Cumbernauld this month.

Westfield resident and Lego enthusiast Graeme Wells and his wife Ally organised the first ‘Braw Brick Show’ event in Seafar in 2017 and are now bringing it to Condorrat Parish Church Hall on Saturday, January 26.

Graeme said: “Since our first ‘Braw Brick Show’ we have run shows in Glasgow and Edinburgh so we have more experience and resources and are using these for a show for Cumbernauld.

“We will have builders from over Scotland displaying their latest builds, interactive trains for people to control, lots and lots of bricks for everyone to build with, a minifig hunt and an ‘everyone wins’ Lego tombola.

“In addition all profits are donated to the charity Fairy Bricks, who donate Lego sets to children’s wards across the UK, including University Hospital Wishaw and Royal Children’s Hospital in Glasgow.”

Westfield and Condorrat Primaries are involved with a ‘design a minifig’ competition.

Graeme said: “We will have a selection of entries on show with the best put into a public vote on the day.

“The winners in the three age ranges will get their design printed on a real minifig and presented to them.”

There are a few display tables left for LEGO fans to show off their creations and the organisers are also looking for volunteers.

Graeme said: “We are always keen on getting new people involved. Your display doesn’t need to be a moc (my own creation), a collection of older, unusual builds can make a great display.

“If you are unsure then get in touch, we have experience in running our own shows and displaying at bigger events and are happy to help and advise, even the best builder has to start somewhere.

“If you don’t want to display, but are an AFOL (Adult Fan Of LEGO) you can still help by volunteering on the day.

“We always need extra hands to help out, our displayers and helpers are a very friendly bunch so you will be made most welcome.

“The only restriction we have is that all our helpers and displayers must be 16 or over, in addition we may require photos of builds/collections to display.”

The event runs from 10am-4pm, with advance tickets for priority entry costing £3 (under-4s go free) available from Castle Comics, or pay on the door.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/brawbrickshow.