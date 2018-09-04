Model railway group holding annual open day at the Link

editorial image

Cumbernauld Model Railway Group will hold their Open Day 2018 in the Link Community Education Centre, Carbrain, on Saturday.

The event runs from 10am-4pm and this year there will be 10 layouts attending and two trade stands.

Entry is £1 for adults and free for accompanied children.

Light refreshments will be on sale.

The group was formed in 1983 and is a member of the Association of Model Railway Societies in Scotland.

It meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening (except public/local holidays) at the Link Community Education Centre from 7-9pm.

For more information about the group visit www.cumbernauldmrg.org.uk.