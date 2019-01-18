Music of Buddy Holly kept alive in Motherwell - 60 years on

On February 3, 1959, rock’n’roll – and the world – lost one of its brightest stars.

The unparalleled catalogue of music that Buddy Holly left behind has entertained, inspired and moved every subsequent generation to laughter, tears and an irrepressible desire to dance!

To commemorate Buddy’s anniversary and to celebrate the joy he has brought millions of people worldwide for over 60 years, one of the country’s best-loved Buddy Holly acts, Buddy Holly and The Cricketers, are playing a very special show in venues across the UK, including Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre on Saturday, February 9.

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers have delighted audiences across the globe from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden for the past 26 years.

The show stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys guested on BBC One’s Saturday night live programme, The One and Only, hosted by Graham Norton.

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers have always presented Buddy in the style of show they feel he would perform today.

Authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and wonderful musicianship, all delivered with charm and humour.

Whatever the season, whatever the excuse to party, make your Heartbeat a little faster with the show that has thousands of fans the world over saying: “I can’t believe it’s not Buddy!”

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers bring their Not Fade Away tour to Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre on Saturday, February 9.

For tickets, see the website culturenl.co.uk.