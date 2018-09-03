Band is helping the homeless

Cumbernauld band Dead Man Fall will take to the stage for the Musicians Against Homelessness gig at the Barrowlands on Saturday, September 29.

Musicians Against Homelessness was launched with the patronage of Alan McGee in 2016 with the twin aims of supporting the homeless charities Crisis and Simon Community NI and providing gig opportunities for up-coming bands and artists.

Over the last 2 years around 250 gigs and festivals featuring close to 1000 bands and musicians have been hosted in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland under the banner.

To date our events have raised an impressive £100,000 which have gone directly into homeless services.

Dead Man Fall, who are Des McCabe, Vincent Brownlow, Kevin McLaughlin and Gareth McLeod, will perform alongside Bombskare, Jackal Trades, The Hollows and special guests to be announced.

The evening will be compered by Gavin Mitchell (Boaby from Still Game) and Darren Connell (Bobby from Scot Squad).

The event runs from 6-11pm and tickets costing £11 (£10+bf) are available by visiting www.skiddle.com and searching for Musicians Against Homelessness Glasgow – minimum entry age is 14.

For more details visit www.facebook.com/deadmanfall.