Big band spread some festive cheer with ‘super hospital’ gig

An award-winning Lanarkshire big band are set to bring festive cheer to Glasgow’s ‘super hospital’.

The 22-strong Michael Brawley Big Band perform a rare concert within the Atrium at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Tuesday, December 11, at 7pm.

The free gig is part of a musical programme of events for patients, visitors and staff and is open to all.

Gary Mitchell, of the band, said: “We’re delighted to bring our music to the Queen Elizabeth hospital.

“The band produces a huge sound and, as we’re playing in the atrium area, this carries throughout the building – we hope to put a smile on people’s faces.”

It’s the second year the group, who perform solely to raise money for well-meaning and worthy causes, have appeared at the QEUH.

Gary added: “Our set will feature big band classics and also funk and soul hits. But there will be plenty of festive favourites thrown in for good measure.

“It’s a joy for us to play at the hospital. You can’t beat live music.”

The group, who are stalwarts of the National Concert Band Festival, were formed in 1995 by Lanarkshire musician Michael Brawley.

Over the years the musicians have handed over more than £50,000 to charity.

The Atrium concert series is part of a two year animating public spaces through music and exhibitions programme in Glasgow and Clyde hospitals.

Jackie Sands, health improvement senior: arts and health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Michael Brawley Big Band.

“A wide range of freelance artists and designers and arts organisations have been introduced to our health care environment as part of the new hospital building process.

“It’s exciting to bring the diversity and vibrancy of music and performing arts to benefit the health and wellbeing of patients, visitors and staff in the hospital.

“With our partners, we hope to create an ongoing vibrant therapeutic music and performing arts programme post 2020.”

Other performers this season included Royal Conservatoire of Scotland students and City Voice Choir.

For more information on the Michael Brawley Big Band see their Facebook page, or email brawleybigband@yahoo.co.uk