Eric and the Bunny Boilers return to Scottish music scene

Rock band Eric and the Bunny Boilers have announced their long-awaited return to the Scottish music scene – with a new studio album, UK tour dates and a special 10 track live EP recorded at King Tuts in Glasgow.

The angst-fuelled Glaswegian four-piece, who formed at Cumbernauld College and live together in north Glasgow, begin their UK tour with a mixed media music video and album launch tomorrow (Thursday) at The Flying Duck, Renfield Street, Glasgow.

The interactive event, which will also be screened online for US fans, will see a premiere screening of the band’s upcoming music video for The Psychopath Next Door, with tech prizes and vouchers up for grabs from local sponsors.

Support comes from Dogstar Wanderers and The Loners.

With influences including Brody Dalle, Garbage, Sioxisie and the banshees, Elastica and David Bowie, Eric and the Bunny Boilers first exploded on to the stages of T in the Park and In the City in 2005.

Their dark and brooding indie-rock anthem Heard You Say earned them a top spot in the BT Broadband New Music Chart, and invitations to support the likes of Blondie, Spandau Ballet and US rock band Vanilla Fudge.

Now back after an extended hiatus, the band promises fans a unique “twist” to their original punk/pop mix, with fresh electro-synth sounds on the new The Ex Files album, which includes singles The Psychopath Next Door, Straight Girl and Once Upon a Time, paying homage to films such as Grease, Night of the Living Dead and Labyrinth.

“We wanted to do something eclectic and feel good,” says singer/songwriter and guitarist Michelle Martin. “It’s like flicking channels on a television, or watching your favourite movies – each song takes us on a different journey with a different genre but with the same band.

“We had a lot of fun in the studio, and doing the music videos – there are so many people to thank for making this all possible, and we’ll be doing that by putting on the best live shows possible.”

Tickets for the event at The Flying Duck are available online at Eventbrite (search ‘Eric and the Bunny Boilers’) or on the door on the night.