Festival features Gaelic and traditional favourites

This summer Cumbernauld’s Broadwood Stadium will once again host the festival, Broadwood Live by the Loch.

Taking place on Saturday, June 1, this fantastic one-day event has something for the whole family to enjoy with a host of fun activities throughout the day and performances into the night showcasing some of the most well-recognised names on the Gaelic and Scottish Traditional music scene.

The festival will welcome emerging acts such as Heisk and BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year Benedict Morris, alongside folk royalty including Julie Fowlis, who will forever be recognised for singing the theme song to the Disney Pixar film ‘Brave’, that went on to become a worldwide smash hit, alongside ‘Touch the Sky’ that was also made world-famous by the animated film.

Two bands who are at the forefront of the Celtic music scene and continue to fly the flag for Scotland’s music internationally will get audiences dancing for the night’s finale with their driving live performances.

With a growing fanbase worldwide, Skerryvore will perform a unique fusion of folk, trad, rock and Americana to get the crowds revved up as the night kicks into full swing before the second Broadwood Live by the Loch festival closes with last year’s favourites Mànran.

Finishing off the night with their high-octane live show, the hugely in-demand six piece will bring their eclectic mix of powerful tunes and songs back to the Cumbernauld stage.

The festival will also be opened by North Lanarkshire Schools Pipe Bandfollowed by 13-year-old local singing sensation Rebecca Swallow and band.

Gary Innes, musical director for Broadwood Live by the Loch, said: “Last year’s inaugural festival was such a brilliant success, we’re really looking forward to doing it all again in 2019.

“We have managed to secure some of the best acts on the Scottish traditional music scene and each and every one of them will be sure to make this one-day event unforgettable.

“The crowd really made it last year, they were full of fun and totally up for a great day and night of entertainment – which was commented on by all of the bands performing.

“We hope 2019 will bring more of the same and we look forward to seeing you there!”

Emma Walker, managing director of NL Leisure, said:“Last year’s Live by the Loch was an overwhelming success and we felt it was only right that we host a concert again this summer.

“Broadwood Stadium is a perfect venue for concerts and we had such positive feedback from everyone who attended last year.

“Live By the Loch will once again attract local people, families, fans of each of the acts as well as people from further afield with a strong interest in Gaelic and Scottish Traditional music.”

For further information or to book tickets call 01698 403120, or visit www.nlleisure.co.uk