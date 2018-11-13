Moonwalk the night away  at Motherwell Concert Hall

Get ready to moonwalk the night away at a Michael Jackson tribute show whose star performer ‘Navi’ once earned a standing ovation from the King of Pop himself.

King Of Pop – The Legend Continues is set to take the Motherwell Concert Hall by storm when it appears there for one-night only on Sunday, December 2.

The cast is led by impersonator ‘Navi’ who is without question the leading and most successful Michael Jackson tribute artist on the planet.

A claim that is backed up by Navi’s incredible list of achievements that have been chalked up in a glittering career spanning over two decades in 57 different countries.

Navi’s career highlight came in 2003 when he was invited to perform at Michael Jackson’s 45th birthday party in Los Angeles.

Michael not only applauded Navi but went on to give him a standing ovation and thumbs up.

Unbeknown to Navi, the ‘personal’ highlight of his career was to come only the following day when he was invited to visit Michael’s home, Neverland.

The relationship continued and over a period of many years Navi was frequently hand-picked by Michael to work for him in several different ways.

This included coming out of hotels as a decoy to distract waiting fans and press whilst Michael quietly slipped out the back exit. Navi was also hired for promotions of his forthcoming tours and album launches.

Since Michael’s death, Navi has continued to work alongside the Michael Jackson Estate.

Talking about the tour, Navi said: “This is the reason I began performing my tribute – to represent Michael in the best possible way in cities all over the world.

“We just hope that the fans enjoy our show and that we continue to spread Michael’s legacy.”

The show also features a live band and dancers who assist Navi in brilliantly recreating all the magical classics including Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Black or White, Thriller, Man in the Mirror and the ‘Jackson Five’ classics in a show suitable for the whole family.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £22 (concession £20/under-16 £15) are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.

Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.