Music fans live it up by the loch

More than 2000 people celebrated Scottish traditional music as the first Live by the Loch music festival took place at Broadwood Stadium.

Folk legend Dougie MacLean got proceedings underway, followed by award-winning Gaelic group Mànran and headliners the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers headlined Live by the Loch. Pic: William Lee

Làn Chomais, a Gaelic rock band from Greenfaulds High, were also invited to take to the stage.

To end the night all the acts took to the stage for a rendition of Dougie MacLean’s anthem, Caledonia.

NL Leisure hailed the event as a huge success and is already making arrangements to hold an ‘even bigger and better’ event next year.

Dougie MacLean leads a chorus of Caledonia at Live by the Loch. Pic: William Lee