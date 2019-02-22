Tom Walker is breakthrough star of the Brits

Tom Walker gave a shout-out to his gran Sadie as he claimed the prize for British breakthrough act at the Brit Awards.

The 27-year-old singer, who spent his early years in Kilsyth, hailed the influence of his team and his friends, but foremost in his mind was his gran Sadie, who lives in Cumbernauld.

The star who had a hit with Leave A Light On, and releases his debut album on March 1, was presented with his award by Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Alice Levine.

Speaking at the 02 Arena in London, he said: “Thank you so much. To my management team, absolute legends.

“To everybody up in Scotland, to my gran who is watching somewhere on telly: yes, gran, here we are.

“This is an absolute honour and a privilege.”