Musical funtime for Cumbernauld group

Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society is presenting a devilish tale this week at Cumbernauld Theatre.

Little Shop of Horrors features a 12-strong cast, keen to build on the success of last October’s sell-out concert, One Night Only.

The cast of Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society's production of Little Shop of Horrors.

CMTS president Fraser Morrison said: “This is a brand new company and it’s our first full-scale musical.

“We chose Little Shop of Horrors because it’s a fun, energetic show that showcases the real talent we have in Cumbernauld and we hope that audiences will love the show just as much as we do!”

A firm favourite on stage and film for more than 30 years, the musical comedy tells the story of a foul-mouthed, R&B-singing plant, Audrey II, which beguiles meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn and promises him unending fame and fortune, providing he keeps feeding it - blood.

The show is being staged today (Thursday), Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, plus a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets can be booked by calling the theatre box office on 01236 732887 or online {http:\\www.cumbernauldtheatre.co.uk|here|click}.