Not long to go as Cumbernauld gears up for its annual gala day

Cumbernauld Community Forum will hold the annual Cumbernauld Gala Day on Saturday, June 16, at the New Town Hall in Bron Way.

The parade will start at 11.15am from Fleming House, heading along Central Way, onto North Carbrain Road, and into the New Town Hall car park where the Gala Queen and princesses will be crowned at noon.

This year’s queen will be Mia Kearton, an S2 pupil at Greenfaulds High, who will be joined in her retinue by Olivia Taylor and Aimee Smith.

The event is supported by Police Scotland, NHS Lanarkshire, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Water Horizons, New College Lanarkshire, Sanctuary Scotland, Rotary and North Lanarkshire Partnership.

There will be activities on the day for all the family which run until 4pm, including: inflatable slide, face painting, craft stalls, bouncy castles, football cage, barbecue, cafe and much more.