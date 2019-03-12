Peatbog Faeries bring their unique blend of music to Glasgow

Peatbog Faeries – the legendary Scottish trailblazers who have created a glorious mixture of traditional sounds and dance-floor grooves that have been embraced worldwide – are performing at the Centre for Contemporary Arts, Glasgow, on Wednesday, March 27.

Hailing from the Isle of Skye, the band have been together for the best part of three decades, having celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2016 on the back of the critically acclaimed album Blackhouse.

This year sees the release of their new live album Live@25.

Drawing upon a dazzling myriad of influences from jigs and reels through dance music, jazz, African, and more, they bring the sound of Scotland fresh-faced and breathless to the new audiences around the world.

Their mainly instrumental music allows the band to develop exciting themes and soundscapes, as well as locking into their trademark hypnotic ‘Celtic Dance’ sound that no-one can resist moving to!

From the moment they take to the stage, the mood is set for a no-nonsense feel-good atmosphere –each number sounding like an encore itself.

They tease unlikely combinations from the familiarity of instruments such as fiddle and highland pipes –blending with techno rhythms and soaring sounds and take this to another plane.

The traditional styles that influence the musicians are still to be heard – and when an unexpected drop-down to those glorious core melodies sneaks in, the result is spine-chilling! In short, it rocks – and the audience becomes part of the experience.

The band is fronted by Peter Morrison on pipes and whistles that interplay with the amazing fiddle sounds from Ross Couper.

Guitarist Tom Salter provides all that his instrument is capable of from subtle licks and chord patterns to crowd-pleasing solos.

The flux of Graeme Stafford’s keyboards cannot be understated as they swirl and zip through the backline machine of Innes Hutton on pounding bass and Stuart Haikney on drums that hold it all together with style.

Peatbog Faeries play the Centre for Contemporary Arts, Glasgow, on Wednesday, March 27. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at the door or by calling the box office on 0141 352 4900.