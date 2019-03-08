Scottish Opera brings Kátya Kabanová to the stage at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Scottish Opera presents Leos Janáček’s intense drama Kátya Kabanová in a new co-production with Theater Magdeburg, directed by the renowned British director Stephen Lawless and conducted by Stuart Stratford.

Following the recent success of Czech operas on the Scottish Opera stage with Janáček’s Jenůfa (2015) and Dvořák’s Rusalka (2016), Kátya Kabanová opens at Theatre Royal, Glasgow, on Tuesday, March 12, and runs until Saturday, March 16 .

Set in a small, industrial community in Russia, Kátya Kabanová is torn between her duties as a wife and her dreams of a man who truly loves her.

Trapped within an oppressive community, neglected by her husband and tormented by her mother-in-law, she is drawn towards escape, to nature and to the ever-present Volga river.

Soprano Laura Wilde makes her Scottish Opera debut in the title role, following her critically acclaimed European debut as Jenůfa in 2016 with English National Opera.

Ric Furman also makes his company debut as Boris Grigoyevich alongside Samuel Sakker as Tikhon Kabanov.

Patricia Bardon returns to Scottish Opera for the first time in almost 20 years to sing Kabanicha.

Scottish bass Brian Bannatyne-Scott sings Dikoy.

Former Jette Parker Young Artist Hanna Hipp (The Marriage of Figaro 2016) joins the cast as Varvara and Trystan Llŷr Griffiths (Cosi fan tutte 2015) sings the role of Kudrjash.

Scottish Opera Emerging Artists Alexey Gusev (Rigoletto 2018) and Bethan Langford (Rigoletto 2018) join the cast as Kuligin and Glasha.

Director Stephen Lawless said: “Kátya Kabanová is one of the greatest 20th century operas. Janáček writes consummate parts for women and the role of Kátya is arguably his best.

“Our compassion for her predicament draws from music of soaring intensity and heart-stopping lyricism.

“Scottish Opera has assembled a world class cast that will bring all their expertise to this tale of love, guilt, retribution and transcendence.”

Those who wish to discover more about how the production was created can attend Kátya Kabanová Unwrapped, one-hour tasters delving further into the show, as well as Pre-show Talks.

For further information and tickets, go to Scottish Opera