Signed, Sealed, Delivered ...  a tribute to Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is one of the most successful performers of the century, selling over 100 million records worldwide.

If you love the music of Stevie Wonder, then Signed, Sealed, Delivered is the show for you.

The hit show is at the Kings Theatre, Glasgow, this Sunday, February 11.

It features all the great Stevie Wonder songs, including the Grammy award winning Signed, Sealed, Delivered, as well as Superstition, Higher Ground, Master Blaster, Sir Duke, Part-Time Lover, Isn’t She Lovely, and his biggest international hit of all time, I just Called To Say I Love You – plus many, many more!

To ensure audiences are dancing in the aisles, the show’s American singing star Lejaune André is joined on stage by a seven-piece band, outstanding backing vocalists, and top dancers.

For tickets, visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre