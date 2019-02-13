Snowdrop Festival returns to Colzium

Family fun is coming to Kilsyth this Saturday as The Snowdrop Festival returns to the Colzium House and Lennox Estate from 11am-3pm.

The free admission festival is open to all ages and features kids’ activities, an art exhibition and grounds tours, which allow you to view the snowdrops among other natural beauties.

A guided tour of the grounds will start at 2pm, leaving from the Colzium House front door.

Throughout the day, The Friends of the Colzium will also be on hand to give more casual tours of the house, as well as directing visitors towards children’s activities, such as old playground games and dress up.

As well as this, the Colzium’s facilities, including its café, visitor centre and walled garden will be open to the public during the festival.

The festival is organised by The Friends of The Colzium, and supported by CultureNL.