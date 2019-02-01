So, what happened to the old lady who swallowed a fly?

The much-loved nursery rhyme, There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly, is coming to life at Motherwell Theatre on Sunday, February 10, just in time to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Pam Adam’s best-selling book!

Join The People’s Theatre Company, creators of Don’t Dribble on the Dragon, for a magical show written especially for grown-ups to enjoy with their children.

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly is a children’s rhyme and nonsense song.

The song tells the nonsensical story of an old woman who swallows increasingly large animals, each to catch the previously swallowed animal, but dies after swallowing a horse.

This theatre production was written by Steven Lee and is directed by Nick Lane.

They have created a most charming of tales, complete with a feast of sing along songs, colourful animal characters and heart warming family fun.

The People’s Theatre Company produces original new musicals put together by, and starring, some of the brightest talent in the UK.

The company believes that high quality, joy filled theatre should be accessible to everyone – literally all “people” – and to that end, it tours its critically acclaimed family productions as widely as possible, both nationally and internationally.

To book tickets for There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly at Motherwell Theatre, on Sunday, February 10, at 2.30pm, visit Culture NL or call the box office on 01698 403120.