Special Tom Walker gig to mark release of debut album

BRIT Award winner Tom Walker’s debut album is released today (Friday) and for all those who missed out on tickets for his gig at the Barrowlands there is another chance to see him live.

To celebrate the launch of ‘What A Time To be Alive’ Tom will be appearing tomorrow (Saturday) at SWG3, Glasgow, in association with independent record store Love Music Glasgow.

The special acoustic gig starts at 8.30pm and the only way to get in is to buy the album on CD or vinyl from Love Music Glasgow in Dundas Street, either in person or over the phone on 0141 332 2099, and you will receive a ticket.

If calling by phone tickets must be collected, and entry is for over-14s only (under-16s must be accompanied by an adult).

The 27-year-old singer, who spent his early years in Kilsyth, won the British Breakthrough award at last month’s BRITs.

His current single Just You & I is his second Top 40 single, following the international smash hit Leave A Light On.