The Cure return to Glasgow after 27 years for Summer Sessions

The legendary and hugely influential band The Cure will return to Scotland for the first time in 27 years next summer.

The Cure will play Glasgow Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park in true ‘Friday I’m in Love’ style on Friday, August 16, 2019, their first Scottish show since their legendary 1992 run of shows.

Set to be one of the most anticipated Scottish shows of the year, organisers DF Concerts are proud to have tempted The Cure to headline a major Scottish festival for the first time.

The Cure’s appearance at Glasgow Summer Sessions is part of a very select and special run of headline spots at major festivals all over the world during 2019 to celebrate a career now entering its fifth decade.

Throughout this time The Cure have performed around 1500 concerts, made 13 studio albums and more than 40 singles – including smash hits such as Boys Don’t Cry, In Between Days and The Lovecats.

And with new releases imminent, 2019’s line-up of frontman Robert Smith, along with long-time band members Simon Gallup (bass), Jason Cooper (drums), Roger O’Donnell (keyboard) and Reeves Gabrels (guitar) are riding high.

Following a 27-year absence from the Scottish live scene, the band’s return is definitely one not to be missed!

Glasgow’s very own Mogwai will support The Cure for their Glasgow Summer Sessions date on August 16, marking the four-piece’s return to their home city after their impressive show at The SSE Hydro in 2017.

Fellow Scots The Twilight Sad, who have previously supported The Cure and even been named one of Robert Smith’s all time favourite bands, are also announced.

Their upcoming fifth studio album is due in January 2019, meaning the Glasgow crowd can expect exciting new music from the ever-evolving band who are currently touring the USA to great acclaim.

Welsh alt-rockers The Joy Formidable, who just last month released new album AAARTH, will open the show on August 16 and their set is also a must-see.