The Music Man is a family affair for Cumbernauld quartet

It’s a family affair for a quartet of Cumbernauld performers in Runway Theatre Company’s production of The Music Man.

The Music Man is currently running at Eastwood Park Theatre, Giffnock, until Saturday, May 18.

And among those involved in the production are husband and wife Claire and Greg Robertson, who is choreographing the show, as well as mother and son Catherine and Matthew McKenzie.

While The Music Man is perhaps less well known in this country, it is a staple of professional, community and school productions in the USA. This show fits neatly into Runway’s policy of presenting new or rarely performed shows to its audiences.

In 1957, the show became a hit on Broadway, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and running for 1,375 performances.

The cast album won the first Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and spent 245 weeks on the Billboard charts.

The show’s success led to revivals, including a 2000 Broadway show, a 1962 film starring Robert Preston and Shirley Jones, and a 2003 television adaptation starring Matthew Broderick and Kristin Chenoweth.

And Hugh Jackman – who launches his world tour in Glasgow this week – will star as leading man Harold Hill in a major production of The Music Man on Broadway next year.

Runway Theatre Company was originally the Glasgow Airport Drama Club and performed an annual traditional Scottish pantomime.

A rebrand in 2007 to Runway maintained a traditional link to the original club, but widened its appeal. In 2010, the club diversified and now produces a spring musical each year.

The Music Man is at Eastwood Park Theatre until Saturday, May 18. Tickets are available from the theatre or at www.runwaytheatre.co.uk