The Wombats visit Glasgow to continue their indie onslaught

After landmark live performances at Reading & Leeds Festival last summer, The Wombats continue their indie onslaught with a tour of the UK, starting this Friday, January 25, at Glasgow’s 02 Academy.

Formed in Liverpool in 2003, The Wombats are lead vocalist and guitarist Matthew Murphy, drummer Dan Haggis and bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen.

The group met while they were at university and released their debut album in 2006, ‘Girls, Boys and Marsupials’.

Last year, they released their fourth album, ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’,

Peaking at No.3 in the UK album chart, the album has since been streamed over 80 million times on Spotify, and received glowing reviews.

Their latest single ‘Turn’ was Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1, and received heavy rotation from Huw Stephens, Clara Amfo, Phil Taggart, Radio X’s daytime playlist, as Virgin Radio’s Single Of The Week, and performed live on Zoe Ball On Sunday for ITV.

The Wombats – who won and NME Award in 2008 for Best Dance Floor Filler with their hit ‘Let’s Dance to Joy Division’ – play Glasgow’s 02 Academy, on Friday, January 25. For tickets, go to The Wombat’s website