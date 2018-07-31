Craig Hill announces Cumbernauld Theatre date

Following hugely successful tours of Australia and the UK and his 20th successful season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Craig will be kicking the rest of the country into touch again this year with his own unique brand of much-loved humour.

It’s all gonna kick-off as Scotland’s favourite kilted comedian shoots into Cumbernauld Theatre on November 2 with his new show C’mon the Lads!

Internationally renowned for his cheeky, irreverent and high-octane performances, Craig’s razor-sharp improvisation and his unsurpassed audience rapport combine brilliantly for a unique hour of pure, unadulterated fun.

A veteran of the Montreaux and Sydney Comedy Festivals, 2017 saw Craig make both his Glastonbury debut and headline Holland’s Paaspop festival.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £15 (£12 concessions) are available by calling 01236 732 887 or visiting www.cumbernauldtheatre.co.uk.