Cumbernauld actor to take centre stage in global tour of War Horse

A Cumbernauld man has been cast in The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse, which begins a major world tour next month.

Scott Miller, who spent ten years at the Scottish Youth Theatre and who recently graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, will play the central role of Albert Narracott.

He will make his debut when the tour kicks off at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo next month.

Scott said: “I’m so excited to be taking on this role in such an iconic play.

“To play Albert in War Horse is a dream role, and it’s so brilliant that we get to kick off the tour so close to home.

“I’m looking forward to performing at the SEC throughout January. It’s the first time War Horse has toured to Glasgow and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

War Horse, an adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship, about a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of WW1 is the most successful play in the National Theatre’s history.

It features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.

Kash Bennett, producer for National Theatre Productions, said, “What better way to bring War Horse to Glasgow for the first time than with Scott Miller as our first Glaswegian Albert.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing War Horse back to Scotland, following its return to the NT for the first time in 11 years to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

“We’re looking forward to this extraordinary new company taking to the road throughout 2019 as they continue to share Michael Morpurgo’s touching story of Joey and Albert around the world.”

War Horse runs at the SEC Armadillo from January 15-February 2 and tickets costing £14.20-£69.25 are available by visting www.secc.co.uk or calling 0844 395 4000.