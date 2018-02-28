Some ‘weegie’ culture for Cumbernauld

For all Glaswegians who ‘emigrated’ to Cumbernauld there’s a bit of nostalgia coming your way focusing on ‘The Dear Green Place’.

It comes in the shape of a new play titled “Mungo: Legend of Glasgow’s Saint”, telling the story of the fish that never swam, the bird that never flew and the tree that never grew.

It’s a riveting tale straight from the 6th century and it takes place on Saturday, March 10 in Sacred Heart Church at 7.30pm.

The play is written and directed by Stephen Callaghan who is no stranger to Cumbernauld as many of his previous plays have been performed here.

“Most people have some vague idea about the stories associated with Mungo,” said Stephen, “but few people really know what is behind the symbols enshrined in Glasgow’s coat of arms.”

Stephen is the Creative Director of the Archdiocese of Glasgow Arts Project (AGAP), initiated by Mario Conti in 2006, when he was Archbishop of Glasgow.

Tickets, price £5, can be obtained by calling AGAP on 0141 552 5527.

So sit back, relax and take in a bit of true Glaswegian culture