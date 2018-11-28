The Apex Players are getting into The Christmas Spirit

The Apex Players presents a Christmas comedy The Christmas Spirit by Frederick Stroppel with the Treetops Lounge of the Jack Snipe, Cumbernauld, from December 4-6.

Based on the classic romantic drama Death Takes a Holiday, this adaptation is moved to Long Island and given a more comedic edge.

Julia Dowling has an unexpected visitor to her home who intends to escort her off to the afterlife.

Julia persuades Death to give her one more day to enjoy Christmas and invites him to be her guest at a festive party.

The next day the house fills with bickering relatives, friends, the local priest ... and Death, masquerading as a human, singing carols and drinking eggnog.

Moments of high farce, drama, and even romance arise as bright holiday fantasies collide with a not-so-merry reality.

Director Steven McDade said: “I’m very excited to be directing this Christmas comedy, it’s a lot of fun and laughter and that’s before we even get to the audience sing-a-long, the raffle and the free sausage roll!”

The show starts at 7.45pm each night and is recommended for ages 12+. Tickets costing £8 are available by visiting www.theapexplayers.co.uk.

The Apex Players are the oldest amateur drama club in Cumbernauld, meeting on Tuesday and Thursdays nights.

They are always looking for new members to perform in shows or helping backstage, and can be contacted through the website.

Cumbernauld Theatre will be presenting the truly hair-raising adventure of Rapunzel from this Friday (November 30) until Saturday, December 29.

Rapunzel has been captured by the wicked Queen Gothel and now has to escape from a locked room in the tallest tower hidden in the darkest forest in the whole land.

Audience favourites return with Louise Stewart at her wicked best as Queen Gothel/Aunty Gee, the ever-dashing Tyler Collins as Prince Marmaduke and the superb Josh Whitelaw as Dug the Detective Dog.

Appearing in Cumbernauld for the first time this year is Kay McAllister as Mirari the Monkey and Katharine O’Donnelly as Rapunzel.

For ticket details call 01236 732887 or visit www.cumbernauldtheatre.co.uk.