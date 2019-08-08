Carbrain Gala Day is on Saturday

Hardworking volunteers at Carbrain and Hillcrest Community Council are just putting the finishing touches to the packed programme of Carbrain Gala Day - that will crowd from across the town on Saturday (August 10)

As usual, representatives from the three local schools take up the prestigious roles of the royal party.

This year’s Queen is Ava McKay and King is Conner McNeil - both of whom are from Woodlands Primary.

They will be attended by Leah McKendrick from St Margaret of Scotland Primary and Faith Smith from Carbrain Primary.

The fun kicks off from 11am and organisers have promised lots of stalls and shows.

This includes live acts provided by sponsor Cumbernauld FM.

Funding for the event has also been provided by North Lanarkshire Council, Sanctuary Scotland and Bar Yellow.

A raffle will be drawn at 2.30pm with some very generous prizes including a Hewlitt Packard laptop and printer bundle

The gala in this densely populated part of Cumbernauld follows Abronhill and the town-wide Cumbernauld Gala Day.

It is traditionally regarded as a ‘last hurrah’ for schoolchildren as it traditionally takes place in the last Saturday of the school holidays.