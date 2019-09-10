Chance for young adults from Cumbernauld and Kilsyth to work in America

Over 18s are being asked to consider applying for summer work in America next year.

Camp America is intending to extend its work programme to the biggest number of non-US Nationals ever in 2020- and is holding a free information event in Glasgow to find the staff it requires.

‘An Evening With Camp America’ is being held at Glasgow University’s Boyd Orr building on Monday, October 14 from 6pm to 7pm.

The event will explain how staff will find applicants in a summer camp - in a move that can ideally give applicants a chance to travel once their work is done .

Although the post has obvious attractions for students in their summer holidays, you do not need to be a student to apply - but you must have turned 18 by June 2020.

Guest speakers will expand on their own experiences of camp life in a fun presentation.

A previous participant in the programme Lauren Rees is helping to promote the event and urging young people from this area to apply.

Lauren said:. “I got placed at a summer camp in California and I spent the summer with a group of amazing people, who are now some of my best friends, just having fun and being a big kid!

“ I was supposed to go for one summer as part of a gap year and I loved it so much I ended up doing it for five summers!

“It gave me the opportunity to experience America and travel, but it also helped me gain skills I could put on my CV and helped with my career.

“It was an incredibly rewarding experience, feeling like you’re really making a difference to the kids you work with.”

For more information see the meetups section of the Camp America website.