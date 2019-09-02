Cumbernauld 10k shutdown guidelines

Details have just been published of the special measures which will be put in place for Cumbernauld’s biggest yearly event later this month.

The Cumbernauld 10K will take place on Sunday, September 15 at Broadwood Stadium but the route takes in much of the town and will be sealed off from traffic.

The shutdown will begin at 9am and will run until 1pm and will see motorists diverted into areas around the route which stretch as far as Twechar.

Key areas to close between 9am to 1.30pm are as follows:

Atholl Drive, from the amenity path around Broadwood Loch to Broadwood Roundabout

Westfield Road, from the west side of Broadwood Roundabout to Deerdykes Roundabout

Mollins Road, from the junction with Deerdykes Roundabout to the junction with Drumgrew Roundabout

Kirkintilloch Road, from Drumgrew Roundabout to Blackwood East Roundabout (the west bound carriageway only).

Police officers will be located at each of the key junctions, If and when it is safe to do so they will allow vehicles in and out of houses and businesses

This year’s race has no more free places - as it was fully subscribed.

Billed also as a great family day out, there are a number of events and activities aimed at children and adults alike.