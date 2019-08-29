Cumbernauld and Kilsyth information fayre set for second airing on Saturday

There will be a repeat performance on Saturday (August 31) of a successful event showcasing groups who make Cumbernauld and Kilsyth a better place to live.

The North Locality Information Fayre proved a big draw in the town centre earlier this year – so much so that organisers are set to hold it again in the town centre’s Teviot Walk.

The event has been pulled together by Cumbernauld Community Forum, CACE Cumbernauld Action Care for the Elderly and Voluntary Action North Lanarkshire.

Running from 10am to 3pm, this will feature stalls from a wider range of influential community organisations who aim to reach out to those needing a helping hand.

They include Alzheimer Scotland, NL Carers Together, Cumbernauld Living Landscape, Abronhill Regeneration Forum and the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Unemployed Workers Centre.

Organiser Billy Lees said: “This is a day of discovery about your local community - the last one was a great success and once again this will be a really big event which will involve a lot of people.”

“There will be singing, dancing, crafts, a radio DJ and activities for children.”

For more information on this special day contact linda@careatcace.com.