Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Rotarians reach out at lifeline health event

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Rotarians are taking action tomorrow (Saturday) to help people with cancer by arranging a day where support available will be showcased.

Called ‘Live Well With Cancer’ the information-led event will be taking place at the Antonine Centre car park near the former Dunnes premises.

Aimed at all ages, the groundbreaking event will be officially opened by Provost Jean Jones at 11am and will run until 3pm

Plus more than 14 charities who offer support will attend and share their expertise on the day.

This will include representatives from key players like The Beatson, CHAS and Marie Curie, Strathcarron Hospice to name but a few.

Explaining why members had decided to diverge from their normal remit to arrange the day , Cumbernauld Rotary’s Karen Morrison said: “Not one of us is unaffected by cancer.

“In some way each of us has experienced cancer, whether it involves ourselves, family, friends or colleagues.

“The stallholders will provide information, guidance and support as well as goods and activities - and fun

“We want people to come along and meet our mascots, listen to live music and community radio and sample some food.

“This event is a first for Cumbernauld.

Again, what we want is for people to come along, ask questions and find out what the different charities do

“Other charities involved include Bowel Cancer UK, Cancer Research UK, CLIC Sargent, Macmillan Nurses and North Lanarkshire Carers Together

“ There will also be advisers from Home Energy Scotland and SSE Energy to tell people what support they can get when dealing with illness, plus YMCA, Police Scotland, Cumbernauld Environmental Society and Tesco Extra.

“And, if you want to, you can also find out a bit more about Rotary and what we do!

“We are stressing that this is not a fundraising event although people can of course donate to any charity if they wish.”