Cumbernauld company will stage ‘Titanic - The Musical’

An increasingly high profile amateur company formed in Cumbernauld just two years ago will stage a five night run of ‘Titanic: the Musical’

Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Company will present the Tony Award-winning spectacle with a 47-strong cast from Tuesday November 27.

And every single one of the cast is based on a real person who boarded the liner on her doomed voyage from Southampton to New York.

The vessel famously met her end on the final hours of April 2012 when she struck a two megatonne iceberg 375 miles south of Newfoundland.

The subject continues to be an never-ending source of fascination having inspired more than 520 books, the third biggest grossing movie of all time and even its own museum in the town where the supposedly ‘unsinkable’ vessel was built - Belfast.

The show will be directed by the society’s co-founder and president Fraser Morrison from Westerwood.

Explaining the choice of the show, said: “This is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the passenger who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own. They were all innocently unaware of the fate that awaited them.

“The Third Class immigrants dreamed of a better life in America, the Second Class too imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, while the millionaire barons of the First Class imagine their legacies lasting forever.

“This is a chance to support amateur theatre at its very best.”

The company was formed amidst a feeling that talented Cumbernauld performers should have their own amateur group on their doorstep.

It has held previous shows in Cumbernauld Theatre but the larger-scale venue that they have booked for this production is Airdrie Town Hall.

Tickets cost £14-£16 and a Saturday matinee performance has been arranged for 2.30pm on Saturday - which is the final day of the run.To book contact the society’s website