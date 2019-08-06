Cumbernauld’s French links will be increased.

A bid to revive the link between Cumbernauld and its French twin town of Bron has moved up a gear - after being publicised in the Cumbernauld News

Members of the Cumbernauld Bron Association are inviting interested parties to attend a public meeting at Cumbernauld Theatre next Thursday (August 15) at 7.30pm.

Existing members will discuss what membership involves and and shed light on some upcoming projects.

Meanwhile there is some more good news for people who feel an affinity with France.

A class which will put the focus on conversational French is beginning at Condorrrat Library next month.

Run by a native speaker from the Alliance Francaise, the class will begin on Tuesday, September 17 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

The class is aimed at those who already have some working knowledge of the language.

For more details on its content and prices call 0141 331 4080